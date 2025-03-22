Royals Host Pups & Admirals on Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss 3 PM Puck Drop

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game weekend series and five-game home stand against the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The afternoon puck drop features a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game three of the four-game series against Norfolk and the finale of a five-game homestand having won two of their last three games, for a 27-24-9-1 record (64 points). The Royals split their first two games with Norfolk after taking the series opener on Friday, March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two of the four-game set on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1.

Reading opened the homestand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Sunday showdown with a 35-22-4-1 record overall (75 points) through 62 games in the 2024-25 campaign. With Saturday's win over Reading, the Admirals have earned a point in four of their last five games (2-1-1-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com

-

