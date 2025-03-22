Royals Host Pups & Admirals on Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss 3 PM Puck Drop
March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game weekend series and five-game home stand against the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM at Santander Arena.
The afternoon puck drop features a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.
For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets
Royals Right Now:
The Royals enter game three of the four-game series against Norfolk and the finale of a five-game homestand having won two of their last three games, for a 27-24-9-1 record (64 points). The Royals split their first two games with Norfolk after taking the series opener on Friday, March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two of the four-game set on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1.
Reading opened the homestand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.
Previous Game Recap
Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).
Scouting the Admirals:
Norfolk enters the Sunday showdown with a 35-22-4-1 record overall (75 points) through 62 games in the 2024-25 campaign. With Saturday's win over Reading, the Admirals have earned a point in four of their last five games (2-1-1-1).
ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.
- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025
- Steelheads Complete Series Sweep with 5-2 Win Over Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Cassaro Scores, Pretzel City Royals Drop Saturday Face-off With Admirals, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Bates' Late Goal Pushes Thunder Past Rush - Wichita Thunder
- 'Clones Score Six Unanswered, Defeat K-Wings 6-1 on Saturday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Knight Monsters Sweep the Oilers in Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Host Pups & Admirals on Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss 3 PM Puck Drop - Reading Royals
- Griffin Ness Scores First Goal for Utah in Loss at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Take Season Series In Dominant Win Against The Nailers - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Win Tenth Straight Game Against Icemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Declaw Lions in Show-Stopping Comeback Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Take Painful Loss in Multiple Ways to Walleye - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Gutty In 3-1 Win Over Komets - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall to Cyclones on Road Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Set New Sellout Record In Win Over Bloomington - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-1 Win Over Grizzlies on Affiliation Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Win Streak Snapped in Indy - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Fall 5-4 in Overtime - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Fall to Iowa 3-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Bounce Back with Victory over Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Power Play Shines in 4-3 Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Use Power Play to Rally over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Noah West to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Dalton Duhart - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Add Forward Matt Crasa on ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day: Avoiding the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: March 22, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Cassaro Scores, Pretzel City Royals Drop Saturday Face-off With Admirals, 4-1
- Royals Host Pups & Admirals on Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss 3 PM Puck Drop
- Sellar Seals Shootout Win In 11th Round, Royals Take Series Opener Over Admirals, 2-1
- Royals Rebrand To Pretzel City Royals For Saturday Square-Off Against Admirals
- Royals Sign Andrew Kurapov to ATO; Parker Gahagen Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley