Admirals Add Forward Matt Crasa on ATO

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Matt Crasa to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO).

Crasa, 24, joins Norfolk on his first professional contract after playing the last four seasons at UMass-Lowell University. In his freshman season (2021-22), Crasa finished with 12 goals, which was second on the team.

The New York native posted a minimum of 10 points in each of his season with the River Hawks and played two seasons alongside current Admirals forward, Filip Fornåå Svensson.

-

MORE TRANSACTIONS:

-Forwards Bryce Brodzinski and Colton Young have been added to the active roster

-Forward Timofey Spitersov has been released from his ATO.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.