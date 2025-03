ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 22, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Timofei Spitserov, F

Reading:

Andrew Kurapov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Gustav Muller, F activated from reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Ayden MacDonald, F acquired from Maine 3/19

delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Maxim Barbashev, F activated from reserve

add Evan Stella, D activated from reserve

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Siedem, D recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

add Justin Portillo, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Ty Voit, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

delete Justin Vaive, F placed on reserve

delete Andrew Noel, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brock Caufield, F suspended by Cincinnati

Fort Wayne:

add Nolan Volcan, F activated from reserve

add Jermaine Loewen, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dennis Busby, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Patrick Moynihan, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Foss, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Christophe Fillion, F placed on reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

add Grant Hindman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve

add Davis Codd, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Clement, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Alex Aslanidis, G activated from reserve

delete Jack LaFontaine, G placed on reserve

Maine:

add Josh Nixon, F activated from reserve

add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Colton Young, F assigned by Ontario

add Bryce Brodzinski, F assigned by Ontario

add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve

delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

delete Jon Gillies, G loaned to Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

delete Trevor Janicke, F recalled by Wranglers

Reading:

add Logan Britt, D activated from reserve

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

add Mitchel Deelstra, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Evan Junker, D activated from reserve

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve

delete Brett Bliss, D placed on reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Nolan Moyle, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Andrew Coxhead, F acquired from Orlando 3/20

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

delete Vincent Sévigny, D placed on reserve

delete Liam Peyton, F placed on reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Joe Vrbetic, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Michael Farren, F returned from loan by San Diego

add Olivier Dame-Malka, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Conner Roulette, F placed on reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Mason Salquist, F signed contract

delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

delete Carter McPhail, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Tanner Schachle, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ryan Mahshie, F activated from reserve

add Kabore Dunn, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve

delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

