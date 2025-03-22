K-Wings Fall to Cyclones on Road Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-28-4-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (23-29-10-0) Saturday at Heritage Bank Center, 6-1.

Drake Pilon (4) scored first at the 1:43 mark of the first. Luke Morgan (7) found Philip Beaulieu (6) for the shot from the left point which Pilon deflected from the slot to pinball into the back of the net.

Cincinnati answered with a goal at the 5:35 mark. The Cyclones grabbed the lead with two goals in the second period at the 14:27 and 17:59 marks.

Another Cincinnati goal made it 4-1 at the 5:35 mark of the third. The Cyclones then added tallies at the 10:43 and 14:25 marks, with the final goal coming on the power play.

Jonathan Lemieux (12-17-3-0) made 20 saves in defeat.

The K-Wings face the Cyclones again Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.

