Mavericks Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-1 Win Over Grizzlies on Affiliation Night

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks capped off a statement weekend with a 4-1 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Affiliation Night at Cable Dahmer Arena, completing the two-game home sweep in front of a packed crowd celebrating the team's NHL and AHL partners.

Fueled by a high-energy start and a dominant second period, the Mavericks took control early and never looked back.

Luke Loheit opened the scoring just 2:32 into the first period, finding the back of the net off a feed from Jimmy Mazzaand Nolan Sullivan. Kansas City was outshot in the opening frame but capitalized on its first key opportunity to grab momentum.

In the second period, the Mavericks erupted for three goals in a six-minute span to blow the game open. Nathan Dunkley made it 2-0 at 6:35, finishing a setup from Zack Trott and Jackson Berezowski. Less than three minutes later, Marcus Crawford added to the lead at 9:51.

Landon McCallum capped off the second-period surge with a booming slapshot from the blue line at 12:30, his third goal of the season. Crawford and Dunkley were credited with the assists, marking multi-point nights for both skaters.

Utah broke the shutout early in the third period on a breakaway goal from Griffin Ness at 4:14, but the Mavericks' defense clamped down the rest of the way.

In net, Noah West delivered another steady performance, stopping 27 of 28 shots to improve to 4-0-0 on the season. Kansas City was outshot 28-17 on the night, including 11-2 in the third period, but efficient scoring and disciplined team defense proved the difference.

The win extends Kansas City's winning streak to five games and further solidifies their standing near the top of the Mountain Division.

