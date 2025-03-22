Stingrays Win Tenth Straight Game Against Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - The Stingrays earned their tenth consecutive victory in a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night. Erik Middendorf, Austin Magera, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win.

The Stingrays took an early lead with a goal from Middendorf. Josh Wilkins held the puck by the crease and slid it over to Middendorf who beat Jacksonville goaltender Matt Vernon for his nineteenth goal of the year.

Jacksonville evened the score at one in the second period with a goal from Ivan Chukarov. Harris found Chukarov on the right, who sent it over Gibson's glove to level the score. The Stingrays gained a one-goal advantage once more with a power play goal from Magera. Wilkins put the puck on net and Magera was there to pick up the rebound and send it into the net.

Jacksonville's Chris Grando tied the game at two just over two minutes into the third period with a power play goal. Davis Koch fed the puck to Grando at the top of the faceoff circle, and he rifled it past Gibson. Combs quickly responded for the Rays to regain the lead with a backdoor goal for his 21st tally of the season. Magera put the original shot on goal, allowing Romain Rodzinski to poke it to Combs, who made it 3-2.

Vernon headed to the bench in the last minute and a half to give Jacksonville an extra attacker, but South Carolina hung onto the 3-2 lead and secured the victory.

South Carolina is back in action tomorrow afternoon as they return to home ice to take on the Icemen again at 3:05 pm. Fans can participate in a postgame skate with the Stingrays after Sunday's game. The Stingrays will also have their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 5, at 6:05 pm. The theme for that game will be Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead.

