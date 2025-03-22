Thunder Use Power Play to Rally over Mariners

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - After facing a 2-0 deficit, the Adirondack Thunder scored four unanswered goals - three on the power play to defeat the Maine Mariners 4-3 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. James Marooney and Robert Cronin each scored their first professional goals in the game for Maine.

The Mariners connected on an early power play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the opening period. Wyllum Deveaux came up with a cross-ice pass from Lynden McCallum, deflected by Jacob Hudson, and beat Thunder goaltender Henry Welsch with a wrister low to the stick side. Deveaux's 16th goal of the season was the lone tally of the first frame for either team.

Maine doubled the lead to 2-0 at 1:41 of the second period when James Marooney got to the front of the net and backhanded home his first professional goal against the team he started the season with. Adirondack would finish the period with three consecutive goals to flip the game. Kaleb Ergang beat Arvanitis with a slap shot down the right wing at 2:37 to get the Thunder on the board before Caden Villegas' first professional goal tied things up at 9:25. Adirondack was handed a full two minute 5 on 3 in the closing minutes of the period and Josh Filmon gave the Thunder the 3-2 lead at 18:10.

Another power play goal, this time a wraparound finish by Dylan Wendt put Adirondack up by a pair at 7:46 of the third period. The Mariners used their man advantage to close the gap back to one at 11:54, Robert Cronin crashing the back door and finished a McCallum pass. Cronin was just signed out of the University of New Hampshire this past week. The Mariners had a late 6-on-4 chance to find the equalizer but Adirondack held on.

Henry Welsch stopped 27 of 30 shots to earn his first professional victory in the Adirondack net. Brad Arvanitis stopped 22 of 26, seeing his personal five-game win streak snapped.

