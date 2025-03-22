Bates' Late Goal Pushes Thunder Past Rush

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - Peter Bates scored with 1:33 remaining in regulation and Jay Dickman tacked on an empty-net goal to help Wichita pull out a 5-3 victory over Rapid City on Saturday night at The Monument.

Dickman led the way with three points while Bates finished with two. Trevor Gorsuch earned his 15th win of the season, stopping 35 shots.

Michal Stinil opened the scoring at 14:13 of the first, tallying his 100th ECHL goal of his career. Bates created a turnover at the red line. Stinil raced the other way and fired a shot past Matt Radomsky to make it 1-0.

In the second, Rapid City took its first lead of the weekend. Ryan Wagner and Deni Goure scored back-to-back goals just over a minute apart to make it 2-1. Wagner tipped a pass from Blake Bennett through the slot that beat Gorsuch to make it 2-1. Goure recorded his 19th of the year at 6:25 to make it 2-1.

Luke Grainger re-gained the lead at 7:47 on the power play. He fired a one-timer from the right circle past Radomsky for his seventh of the year.

Just four minutes into the third, Will Zapernick tallied his first goal as a pro with a wicked wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-2.

Wagner added his second of the night at 11:39 and tied the game at three. He stepped around a Thunder forward near the blueline and beat Gorsuch with a shot to the short side for his 26th of the season.

Bates scored the eventual game-winner at 18:27. Dickman stepped around a defender near the Rush blueline and created a three-on-one break. There was a frantic scramble near the front of the Rush net and Bates put home a loose puck in the crease for his 23rd of the year.

Radomksy was lifted for the extra attacker, but Dickman recorded an empty netter with eight seconds left to close the scoring.

Bates has game-winners in three-straight. Stinil stretched his point streak to 12 games with his 24th goal of the year. Dickman finished with a goal and two helpers. Gorsuch started his 14th straight game. Spencer Blackwell recorded an assist, which is his first pro point.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The two teams close their weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 5:05 p.m.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform. Buy Tickets HERE.

Fans can also save on tickets with our Winning Weeknight deal for Sunday, April 6. Get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80. Click HERE to buy tickets.

ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

