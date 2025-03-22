Lions Fall 5-4 in Overtime

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Saturday night saw the Lions playing their second game in consecutive days, but this time in a different country. After defeating the Adirondack Thunder 6-1 at Colisée Vidéotron on Friday night, Trois-Rivières boarded the bus and made their way to Worcester, Massachusetts to take on the Railers for a pair of weekend games.

The Lions didn't miss a beat from the previous night's goal-fest and opened the scoring against the Railers at 1:22 when Chris Jandric found the back of the Worcester net on the power play. Trois-Rivières' Tyler Hylland doubled the lead at 9:20, and then Israel Mianscum scored at 13:40 into an open net to give the Lions what appeared to be a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Lions took their foot off the gas pedal in the second period, registering only three shots on goal and failing to add to their lead. Worcester, although recording only six shots on goal, were able to put one past Lions netminder Hunter Jones to narrow the gap to 3-1.

Justin Ducharme scored for the Lions at the 2:35 mark of the third period to provide Trois-Rivières with a three-goal lead once again. However, with seven minutes remaining in regulation time the Railers opted to pull the goaltender for an extra attacker and the strategy paid off: Worcester scored three unanswered goals to send the game to overtime, and it took only one minute and 17 seconds for the Railers' Justin Gill to complete his hat trick and give Worcester a 5-4 OT victory.

