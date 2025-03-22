Komets Fall to Iowa 3-1
March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets and the Heartlanders met again on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series.
The scoring was started when Iowa's Adam Goodsir put one past Komet goaltender Conner Unger at 6:01 of the first period. Zach Jordan got the Komets even with a second-period power-play goal at 5:36, with helpers from Blake Murray and Jack Dugan. The Heartlanders reclaimed the lead when Jack O'Brien knocked in a rebound at 9:29 to make it a 2-1 game after two periods.
In the third period, O'Brien struck again, giving the Heartlanders the insurance goal and the 3-1 win. Unger made 28 saves in the loss.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025
- Nailers Take Painful Loss in Multiple Ways to Walleye - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Gutty In 3-1 Win Over Komets - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Fall to Cyclones on Road Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Set New Sellout Record In Win Over Bloomington - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Complete Weekend Sweep with 4-1 Win Over Grizzlies on Affiliation Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Win Streak Snapped in Indy - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Fall 5-4 in Overtime - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Komets Fall to Iowa 3-1 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Bounce Back with Victory over Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Power Play Shines in 4-3 Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Use Power Play to Rally over Mariners - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Noah West to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Dalton Duhart - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jon Gillies Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Add Forward Matt Crasa on ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day: Avoiding the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: March 22, 2025 vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Continues Road Trip Tonight at Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.