Komets Fall to Iowa 3-1

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets and the Heartlanders met again on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series.

The scoring was started when Iowa's Adam Goodsir put one past Komet goaltender Conner Unger at 6:01 of the first period. Zach Jordan got the Komets even with a second-period power-play goal at 5:36, with helpers from Blake Murray and Jack Dugan. The Heartlanders reclaimed the lead when Jack O'Brien knocked in a rebound at 9:29 to make it a 2-1 game after two periods.

In the third period, O'Brien struck again, giving the Heartlanders the insurance goal and the 3-1 win. Unger made 28 saves in the loss.

