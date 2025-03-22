Walleye Take Season Series In Dominant Win Against The Nailers

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo and Rock the Rink night.

How it Happened:

Wheeling struck first in this one at 6:49. That lead was short-lived when Brandon Kruse tied it up with a highlight-reel worthy goal to make this game 1-1 heading into the second.

The second period was one like you see in a playoff game with high physicality, high intensity and lots of offense.

Just 1:15 in, Mitch Lewandowski took the lead for the Walleye for the first time this evening. At 3:20, the Nailers responded with a goal to tie it at 2 goals a piece.

Toledo restored their lead when Bobby Russell went top-shelf and scored at 10:09. Mitch Lewandowski and Trenton Bliss had the assists on the play. With this assist, Trenton Bliss tallied his 150 ECHL point.

At 12:04 after a massive hit in the left circle by Jalen Smereck, Trenton Bliss went on a breakaway and extended the Toledo lead to 4-2. Chaos ensued in the final 10 minutes of the period and the Huntington Center atmosphere felt like a true playoff game.

Toledo went on a 5-on-3 penalty kill and held off the Nailers and maintained their 4-2 lead.

In the third period, Toledo stayed strong and made it a 5-2 game with a goal from Cole Gallant, his 7th of the season but first in a Toledo Walleye uniform.

The Walleye added one more at 15:50 with a power play goal from Colby Ambrosio to give the Walleye a well-deserved, and hard earned 6-2 win. Not only did the Walleye earn a massive two points, they took the season series with Wheeling.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G, 3A)

2. TOL - T. Bliss (1G, 2A)

3. TOL - B. Russell (GWG)

What's Next:

The Walleye will finish out the 3-in-3 tomorrow evening against the Bloomington Bison for Fins & Feathers night. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.