Walleye Take Season Series In Dominant Win Against The Nailers
March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo and Rock the Rink night.
How it Happened:
Wheeling struck first in this one at 6:49. That lead was short-lived when Brandon Kruse tied it up with a highlight-reel worthy goal to make this game 1-1 heading into the second.
The second period was one like you see in a playoff game with high physicality, high intensity and lots of offense.
Just 1:15 in, Mitch Lewandowski took the lead for the Walleye for the first time this evening. At 3:20, the Nailers responded with a goal to tie it at 2 goals a piece.
Toledo restored their lead when Bobby Russell went top-shelf and scored at 10:09. Mitch Lewandowski and Trenton Bliss had the assists on the play. With this assist, Trenton Bliss tallied his 150 ECHL point.
At 12:04 after a massive hit in the left circle by Jalen Smereck, Trenton Bliss went on a breakaway and extended the Toledo lead to 4-2. Chaos ensued in the final 10 minutes of the period and the Huntington Center atmosphere felt like a true playoff game.
Toledo went on a 5-on-3 penalty kill and held off the Nailers and maintained their 4-2 lead.
In the third period, Toledo stayed strong and made it a 5-2 game with a goal from Cole Gallant, his 7th of the season but first in a Toledo Walleye uniform.
The Walleye added one more at 15:50 with a power play goal from Colby Ambrosio to give the Walleye a well-deserved, and hard earned 6-2 win. Not only did the Walleye earn a massive two points, they took the season series with Wheeling.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G, 3A)
2. TOL - T. Bliss (1G, 2A)
3. TOL - B. Russell (GWG)
What's Next:
The Walleye will finish out the 3-in-3 tomorrow evening against the Bloomington Bison for Fins & Feathers night. Puck drop is set for 5:15 p.m.
