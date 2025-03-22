Railers Declaw Lions in Show-Stopping Comeback Victory

WORCESTER - There is probably no practical way to do this, but if the Railers could start every game in the third period they might go unbeaten.

They survived another slow start Saturday night and beat the Trois-Rivieres Lions in overtime, 5-4. They did it by fashioning the second-greatest comeback in the city's 25-year hockey history.

Worcester trailed Trois-Rivieres, which is in first place in the North Division and has already clinched a playoff berth, by 4-1 with a bit more than seven minutes left in the game.

Oops, third period.

What followed were three straight goalie-pulled goals in less than five minutes, then the overtime winner by Justin Gill at 1:17. It completed a hat trick for the rookie.

The way the Railers won the game is only bettered by the IceCats' 7-6 victory over the Manchester Monarchs here on March 30, 2003. The Cats trailed, 6-1, after two periods. Jeff Panzer got the winner in overtime.

Saturday, Worcester trailed by three goals twice. The Lions had a 3-0 lead after one, then Gill scored at 16:29 of the second period. Alas, Justin Ducharme's goal for the visitors at 2:35 of the third period seemed like a game-killer.

It was not. Coach Nick Tuzzolino started by taking Railers goaltender Michael Bullion out of the net early for an extra attacker.

"Obviously, it's risky pulling a goalie at the ten minute mark," Tuzzolino said, "but when the other team's up 4-1 it's time to get risky. I don't believe there was one turning point. I just think the guys got tired of being chased around, like it happened in Maine a bit, happened here early and wasn't so great in the second period, and we've been a good third-period team all year."

Gill's first goal was a 30-footer on a power play as he beat Hunter Jones high. He made it 4-2 with a lower one at 12:49 of the third period. Anthony Repaci banged home a rebound at 15:16 then Matt DeMelis got the tying goal at 17:08, also on a rebound.

Worcester never lost control of the puck in overtime. It wound up along the right boards in the Trois-Rivieres zone with Mason Klee (three assists) and Jordan Kaplan battling three Lions.

Kaplan just whacked it out towards Gill between the circles and he finished it off from in close.

The dramatic victory was more than exciting. While the Railers were coming back for two miracle points, Reading was losing to Norfolk. The outcomes moved Worcester two points ahead of the Royals in the North Division standings with Reading owning two games in hand.

The Railers and Royals play the last two games of the regular season in Reading and it could come down to that. Worcester would rather it did not.

This one got off to an ominous start, sort of like a long-planned trip to the Cape where the car gets a flat backing out of the driveway.

The Lions scored three goals on eight shots including one on their first shot of the game. Chris Jandric, Tyler Hylland and Israel Mianscum were the scorers. Given that Trois-Rivieres had beaten Adirondack, 6-1, Friday night it looked like the Railers were in for a similar result.

"They are the best team in the league," Tuzzolino said of the Lions, "and if we make the playoffs we'll see them again. We've had some third period thrillers here...I just wish we didn't always wait until the third period."

MAKING TRACKS - The Railers thrilled a big crowd of 5,720 on Military Appreciation Night. ... The teams meet again at 3:05 Sunday afternoon. Norfolk plays again at Reading at the same time. ... The Railers' lineup was shuffled. The changes included the return of Kabore Dunn, Ryan Mahshie, and Tanner Schachle. Ryan Dickinson, Alec Cicero and J.D. Dudek each got the night off. ... With all of Repaci's recent assists, including one Saturday, he has joined Terry Virtue and Jame Pollock, both of the IceCats, as the only Worcester players with more than 100 for their careers. Repaci has 102. Virtue had 154, Pollock 104. ... The game marked only the third time in team history the Railers have come back from a three-goal deficit to earn at least one point. ... Gill's hat trick was the 18th in team history including playoffs. The Railers have won all 18 of those games. ... The three extra-attacker goals were a franchise record. The Railers had two on Nov. 17, 2023 in a 5-4 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

