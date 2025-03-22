Kansas City Mavericks Sign Goaltender Noah West to Standard Player Contract

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that goaltender Noah West has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) after originally joining the team on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

"Noah West has been excellent for the Mavericks thus far" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He carried the load in net during his time at Ferris State, which has made his transition to the pro level seamless. He plays with great poise and athleticism, has a strong understanding of the game, and has proven to be a key addition to the Mavericks lineup."

West, 24, has made an immediate impact in his first three professional appearances, posting a perfect 3-0-0 record with a 1.94 goals-against average (GAA) and .917 save percentage (SV%).

A native of Pittsboro, Indiana, the 6'2", 185-pound netminder spent the 2024-25 season with Ferris State University, appearing in 35 games with a 3.26 GAA and .901 SV%. Before transferring to Ferris State, West played three seasons at the University of Michigan, where he helped backstop the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He began his NCAA career at Robert Morris University, earning AHA All-Rookie Team and Second All-Conference Team (West Pod) honors in 2020-21.

Over five collegiate seasons, West totaled 65 NCAA games, recording a 3.03 GAA, .905 SV%, and three shutouts. His junior career included two seasons with the NAHL's Jamestown Rebels, where he went 27-30-6 with a 2.49 GAA and .916 SV%, and earned NAHL All-East Division Rookie Team honors in 2018-19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.