Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Dalton Duhart

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of forward Dalton Duhart. The 6'0", 181-poundforward from Grand Blanc, Michigan, joins the Mavericks after playing part of the 2024-25 season with the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

"Duhart was a standout at both Queens University and with the Saginaw Spirit. Dalton brings great hockey sense and skill to our KC lineup" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "We're excited to have him in Kansas City."

Duhart, 24, made his professional debut in the ECHL with the Bloomington Bison this season, appearing in 31 games and registering 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists)

Duhart split his junior career between the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and U Sports, developing into a consistent offensive contributor. He played in 222 OHL games with the London Knights, Barrie Colts, and Saginaw Spirit, amassing 109 points (49 goals, 60 assists). In his final OHL season (2021-22), he served as an alternate captain for Saginaw, leading the team with 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 64 games.

Following his junior career, Duhart continued to impress at the U Sports level with Queen's University, where he put up 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in 54 career games. His standout performance in 2023-24 earned him a spot on the OUA East First All-Star Team.

