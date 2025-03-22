Fuel Set New Sellout Record In Win Over Bloomington

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison on Saturday night for the middle game of a three-game set at home. After scoring three goals in the first period, Indy took home the 5-2 win in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,507 fans. This set a new franchise record of most sellouts in one season with thirteen (and counting).

1ST PERIOD

Just fifty seconds into the game, Kevin Lombardi scored his sixteenth goal of the season to give the Fuel an early 1-0 lead. Jarrett Lee had the lone assist on that goal.

Things got chippy fast between these two divisional opponents but everyone avoided the penalty box early.

At 7:32, Kevin Lynch scored with the help of Ty Farmer and Darby Llewellyn to extend the Fuel's lead to 2-0.

DJ King took the game's first penalty at 8:16 to give the Bison an early power play chance but the Fuel killed it off.

At 10:49, Lombardi and Kyle Maksimovich set Bryan Lemos up with a perfect shot in front of the Bloomington net and he made it 3-0 with his seventh goal of the season.

Victor Hadfield and Bloomington's Jonny Evans were called for offsetting roughing and holding minor penalties respectively at 11:07, but they were both killed off.

At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Bison 11-7 while up 3-0.

2ND PERIOD

49 seconds into the second period, Josh Boyer scored for Bloomington to make it 3-1.

About a minute later, Hadfield and Lou-Félix Denis took offsetting roughing penalties but they were both killed off.

At 12:00, Evans scored the Bison's second goal of the game.

Carter Berger took an interference penalty at 13:19 but Bloomington was able to kill it off.

At 16:15, things hit a boiling point between these two teams as Fuel captain Chris Cameron dropped the gloves before earning a boarding minor penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Time expired soon after and the score remained 3-2 in favor of the Fuel while Bloomington was outshooting them 19-18.

3RD PERIOD

Nathan Burke took the first penalty of the period with a holding call at 7:05 to give the Bison an important power play chance. The Fuel killed it off.

Indy went back to the power play at 10:26 after a tripping call on Brett Budgell.

Lemos capitalized on the power play with his second goal of the night at 11:26 to make it 4-2 in favor of the Fuel. Jarrett Lee and Maksimovich both claimed their second assists of the night on that goal.

At 12:47, DJ King and Shane Ott took offsetting roughing and cross-checking penalties respectively but both were killed off.

With about three minutes left in the third period, Bloomington pulled Dryden McKay from the net in favor of the extra skater.

With 35 seconds to go in regulation, Matus Spodniak found the back of the empty net to make it 5-2 and seal the deal for Indy.

