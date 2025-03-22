Trevor Janicke Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have recalled forward Trevor Janicke from the Rush.

Janicke, 24, re-joined the Rush on March 7th. In the six games he played since, Janicke scored a goal and picked up six points while taking numerous key faceoffs as Rapid City's first-line centerman.

This is the third American Hockey League call-up for the rookie from Maple Grove, Minn. Janicke has played 14 AHL games while spending upwards of three months in Calgary. As for his Rush season, Janicke has excelled with 11 goals and 25 points in 30 ECHL games.

The Wranglers are off today following a victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday. Calgary plays a day game at home on Sunday.

