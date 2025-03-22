Cassaro Scores, Pretzel City Royals Drop Saturday Face-off With Admirals, 4-1

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (27-24-9-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (35-22-4-1), 4-1, at Santander Arena on Saturday, March 22nd.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (10-14-4-0) suffered the loss in goal with 37 saves on 41 shots faced while Admirals' goaltender Thomas Milic (9-5-1-1) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 26 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Norfolk jolted out to a 2-0 lead in 1:58 span on goals from Grant Hebert (4) at 9:10 and Gehrett Sargis (3) at 11:08 in the second period. Gianfranco Cassaro (11) put Reading on the board at 12:24, to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

Graham Sward (2) restored Norfolk's two-goal lead 1:27 into the third period before Sargis (4) sealed the Admiral's victory for good with an empty net goal at 17:20.

The loss is Reading's second in their last four games and second in regulation over their last 13 games as they have earned a point in 11 of their last 13 (9-2-2-0), as well as 23 of their 30 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (17-7-5-1).

The Royals conclude a five-game home stand and three games against Norfolk on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

