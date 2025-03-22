Knight Monsters Sweep the Oilers in Tulsa
March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
The Tahoe Knight Monsters brought out the brooms for a second straight week, defeating the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 to pull off another series sweep. Simon Pinard scored his 30th goal of the season and Jordan Papirny finished the night with 36 saves.
The opening frame featured back and forth scoreless action until Bear Hughes broke the deadlock off a feed from Sloan Stanick behind the net with 15 seconds to go. Slava Demin received the secondary helper which extended his point streak to six games.
The Oilers scored in the opening minutes of the second as Papirny kicked off a rebounded shot that landed in front of Michal Farren, who dished it past him for the equalizer.
As the middle frame continued, momentum swings ensued between both teams until Simon Pinard fired a wrist shot in with about two minutes to go for his 30th goal of the season. Bear Hughes received his second point of the game off the primary helper and Evan Junker received his first pro point off the secondary assist.
Pinard finishes the regular season series with 11 goals in 10 games against Tulsa, with six of those coming against netminder Vyacheslav Buteyets.
Tahoe clamped down defensively in the third, allowing just nine shots on goal and limiting Tulsa rushes in transition. The final buzzer sounded after a flurry of saves by Papirny, cementing a 2-1 victory and a sweep.
Papirny racked up 36 saves and finished with a save percentage of .972%. He's allowed just one goal in five of his past seven starts, and is playing some of his best hockey in the home stretch of the regular season.
The Knight Monsters finished the season series against the Oilers with a 7-1-1-1 record and they have a potential to clinch a playoff spot next week as they return home to face the Idaho Steelheads. Game one of the four-game series is on Wednesday March 26 at 7:00 p.m. for pucks and paws night. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters Broadcast Network and FloHockey.TV.
#TessTheWaters
