Thunder Power Play Shines in 4-3 Win over Mariners

March 22, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND - Caden Villegas scored his first professional goal and Henry Welsch recorded his first professional win as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners on Saturday night, 4-3, from Cross Insurance Arena.

Wyllum Deveaux gave Maine a 1-0 game on the power play early in the game. From the right circle, Deveaux sent a low shot that beat the right pad of goaltender Henry Welsch for Deveaux's 16th of the year. Assists were awarded to Jacob Hudson and Lynden McCallum and the Thunder trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Maine added to the lead early in the second as former Thunder defenseman James Marooney scored his first to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Xander Lamppa were credited with the helpers.

Adirondack answered back with three in a row to take the lead. Kaleb Ergang started the comeback as he blasted a slap shot by goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the right circle to get the Thunder on the board. The goal was Ergang's third with assists from Ty Gibson and Luke Reid at 2:37 of the second. The assist was Reid's first professional point and the Mariners' lead decreased to 2-1.

Caden Villegas scored his first professional goal to tie the game on the power play at 9:25 of the second. Villegas took a pass from Kaleb Ergang and immediately sent the puck into the net from the left side of the crease. Ergang and Isaiah Fox were given the assists and Villegas' goal tied the game 2-2.

Adirondack took a 3-2 lead as Josh Filmon fired in a one timer on the power play off a great feed from Kevin O'Neil. The goal was Filmon's 18th of the year from O'Neil and Dylan Wendt at 18:10 of the second period and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the third.

In the third period, Dylan Wendt scored Adirondack's third power-play goal of the game to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead with his ninth of the year. Kevin O'Neil and Josh Filmon collected assists at 7:46 of the final frame.

Maine responded with a power-play goal later in the third as Robert Cronin put in his first with assists from Lynden McCallum and Sebastian Vidmar at 10:54 and the Thunder lead was 4-3. With the net empty, Adirondack held on for the one-goal win and Henry Welsch recorded his first professional victory.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home March 26, 28 and 30 against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.