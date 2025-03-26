Cyclones Win Third Straight, Defeat K-Wings 3-1 on the Road

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-1, on Wednesday night at the Wings Event Center. The game was highlighted by a 37-save performance from Cyclones goaltender Vyacheslav Peksa and two multipoint performances from forward Dante Sheriff and defenseman Josh Burnside.

Defenseman Chas Sharpe extended his point streak to eight games with an early goal for Cincinnati. Following his overtime game-winning goal, Sharpe opened the scoring against the K-Wings with his 23rd goal of the season.

After a face-off win by forward Curtis Hall in the offensive zone, defenseman Josh Burnside gained control of the puck. A one-timer from Burnside to Sharpe fooled Kalamazoo netminder Jonathan Lemieux with 12:38 remaining in the opening period.

Sharpe's team-leading 23rd goal of the season was the only goal of the first period, as the Cyclones carried their lead into the second period.

After a K-Wings turnover in their own zone, Dante Sheriff was denied by Lemieux on a driving chance. However, Sheriff was hit into Lemieux, forcing a loose puck in front and an open net for forward Andrew Bruder. His goal made it 2-0, Cincinnati in the second period.

The tally was Bruder's first professional goal since joining the Cyclones. His first pro goal would also be the first game-winning goal of his career.

With just seconds remaining in the second period, forward Lincoln Griffin made it 3-0 for the Cyclones. Sheriff and Burnside found the scoresheet again with assists on a rebounded goal from Griffin in the slot.

The goal was Griffin's 23rd goal of the season, tying him with Sharpe for the team lead in goals. With only three seconds left in the period, the Cyclones would carry their 3-0 lead into the third period.

The Cyclones defense held tough, but forward Quinn Preston would get a goal for the K-Wings with seconds remaining in the contest. The Cyclones took home the 3-1 victory and swept the K-Wings in the month of March with their three straight victories. Peksa got first star honors with his 37-save performance.

The Cyclones will stay on the road and face the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at WesBanco Arena in the first of two games in West Virginia this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

