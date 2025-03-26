Thunder Fall to Fuel in Shootout, 3-2

GLENS FALLS - Lars Rødne scored his first professional goal, but it wasn't enough as the Indy Fuel defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena, 3-2.

Indy took a 1-0 lead in the first period after a save by Jeremy Brodeur. Bryan Lemos' shot was stopped, but Kyle Maksimovich got to the rebound and sent it into the net for his 15th of the year at 11:48 of the opening period. Lemos and Colin Bilek were credited with the assists and the Thunder trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Ryan Conroy tied the game for Adirondack late in the second period as he broke free into the right circle and fired a wrist shot by goaltender Ben Gaudreau on the short side off the post and into the net. The goal was Conroy's eighth of the season, unassisted, and came with 1:15 left in the second period to even the game after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Lars Rødne scored his first professional goal on the power play to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Rødne tipped in a shot by Kaleb Ergang for his first at 12:42 of the third period. Assists were awarded to Ergang and Ryan Conroy.

Indy tied the game with the net empty late in regulation after a tough bounce as Kyle Maksimovich took the puck on the side of the crease and sent it into an open net for his second of the game with 1:48 left in the third to eventually force overtime, tied 2-2.

In the shootout, Jarrett Lee scored in the fourth round to secure the 3-2 win for Indy.

