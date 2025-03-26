Alex Young Among 2024-25 Scholarship Recipients at Bellevue University

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today the fourth class of five scholarships recipients through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

As part of the recently extended partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The 2024-25 class of scholarship recipients includes:

- Austin Albrecht, Player - Tulsa Oilers (Undergraduate Degree)

- Rob Couturier, Goalie/Video Coach - Kansas City Mavericks (Undergraduate Degree)

- Tyler Hascall, Referee - ECHL (Undergraduate Degree)

- Maddie Recker, Senior Sales Consultant - Toledo Walleye (Graduate Degree)

- Alex Young, Player - Atlanta Gladiators (Graduate Degree)

"The opportunity to offer our Players, Officials, Coaches and Front Office the ability to enhance their education through Bellevue University is immeasurable," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This class represents the entire breadth of personnel throughout the ECHL, and whether looking to complete their Undergraduate Degree, or further studies at the Graduate Level, this unique offering allows our recipients to pursue new goals beyond their current careers, either in the sports industry or beyond."

Young, 23, was acquired on Wednesday, March 19th, along with Ryan Francis, in a trade that saw Blake Murray get dealt to the Adirondack Thunder. A former 7th round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2020, Young turned pro during the 2023-24 year, adding six points (2g, 4a) in seven games for the Thunder.

"I am extremely thankful to the ECHL and Bellevue University for providing me with the opportunity to expand upon my education," said Alex Young. It is an honor to have been selected to receive this scholarship and I am excited to further prepare myself for an exciting future."

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with over 60,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills, while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and everyone online with more than 80 degree programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org).

"We're here to help our students achieve their educational and career goals," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "We look forward to having these ECHL pros join our community of learners who are motivated to create a brighter future for themselves and others."

