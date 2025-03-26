Americans Continue the Road Trip Tonight in Utah

Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah- - The Allen Americans (14-38-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (20-36-6-2) tonight at 8:10 PM CST at the Maverik Center. Tonight is the first game of a three-game series.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:40 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/1/25 vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Goal Drought Ended : With the Americans two third period goals last Saturday, the club ended their scoring drought at 188 minutes and 52 seconds. It was the longest scoring drought in team history. The team has scored a total of five goals in their last seven games which is the fewest goals in a seven-game span in franchise history.

Head-to-Head with Utah : The Americans and Grizzlies have played six times this season, with the Americans winning three of the six games (3-2-1). Utah won the last meeting in Allen by a score of 3-1 on March 16th. Anson Thornton made the start between the pipes that evening suffering the loss. Noah Kane (1) scored the only goal for the Americans.

Forward set to make his debut: The Americans acquired forward Ayden MacDonald, from the Maine Mariners last week in exchange for future considerations. In 40 ECHL games this season between Kalamazoo and Maine he had 19 points (6 goals and 13 assists). The 28-year-old Left Wing Forward is native of Langley, British Columbia. The fifth-year professional played his collegiate hockey at Brock University, from 2018 to 2021. His best numbers came during his sophomore season where he produced 19 points in 28 games. He played four games in France earlier this season for Gap HC and had two assists.

Unlucky Number Seven: The Allen Americans dropped their seventh in a row last Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads. The club avoided a third straight shutout with a pair of third period goals from rookie forward Miko Matikka, his third and fourth goals of the year. Idaho jumped on the Americans for three, opening period goals. Kaleb Pearson (7), Brendan Hoffman (22), and Patrick Kudla (7), all scored for the home team in the opening frame. Idaho added two more in the second period, as Partick Kudla (8) added his second and Wade Murphy (6) scored on the power play. The Steelheads had a 5-0 lead after two periods of play and had a shot advantage of 29-24. The Americans spoiled an Idaho third straight shutout with a pair of third period goals from rookie forward Miko Matikka, his third and fourth goals of the year. Idaho leads the season-series 4-0, with two more games remaining between the two teams in Allen.

Comparing Allen and Utah:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-19-4-1

Away: 8-19-4-1

Overall: 14-38-8-2

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (31) Brayden Watts

Points: (48) Brayden Watts

/-: (+1) Trevor LeDonne and Michael Gildon

PIM's: (80) Nick Isaacson

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 10-16-4-1

Away: 10-20-2-1

Overall: 20-36-6-1

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (20) Briley Wood

Assists: (34) Derek Daschke

Points: (49) Derek Daschke

+/-: (+1) Derek Daschke

PIM's (34) *Mick Messner

*Active leader

