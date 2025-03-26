Charleson Goes to the AHL with the Providence Bruins

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Pierce Charleson has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins. He will dress for their game against the Charlotte Checkers tonight.

Charleson earns his first trip to the AHL after turning professional with the Swamp Rabbits 12 days ago. The 6'3", 195-pound net-minder comes off of a relief appearance on Sunday against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, where he turned aside all 25 shots he saw in 39:11 of playing time. Still searching for his first professional win, Charleson is 0-2-1-0 in four games and three starts, sporting a 3.21 GAA and .889 SV% since making his professional debut on March 15th against Kansas City.

From Aurora, Ontario, Charleson, 25, turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Niagara University, registering an 18-13-3 record with a pair of shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and .921 SV% in 34 games. He competed for five NCAA seasons between Niagara, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2023-24), and Michigan State (2020-23), and compiled a career record of 35-36-6 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and .912 SV%. Before going to college, Charleson spent a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, helping the team capture the 2019 AJHL and RBC Cup Championships while earning Top Team Goaltender honors with a 42-2-0 record in 44 games.

The Swamp Rabbits begin a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Gladiators starting this Friday, March 28th. Puck drop for "Hockey & Hops", presented by KW Beverage, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

