ECHL Announces Recipients of Bellevue University Scholarships

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the fourth class of five recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

As part of the recently extended partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The 2024-25 class of scholarship recipients includes:

Austin Albrecht, Player - Tulsa Oilers (Undergraduate Degree)

Rob Couturier, Goalie/Video Coach - Kansas City Mavericks (Undergraduate Degree)

Tyler Hascall, Referee - ECHL (Undergraduate Degree)

Maddie Recker, Senior Sales Consultant - Toledo Walleye (Graduate Degree)

Alex Young, Player - Atlanta Gladiators (Graduate Degree)

"The opportunity to offer our Players, Officials, Coaches and Front Office the ability to enhance their education through Bellevue University is immeasurable," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This class represents the entire breadth of personnel throughout the ECHL, and whether looking to complete their Undergraduate Degree, or further studies at the Graduate Level, this unique offering allows our recipients to pursue new goals beyond their current careers, either in the sports industry or beyond."

"We're here to help our students achieve their educational and career goals," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "We look forward to having these ECHL pros join our community of learners who are motivated to create a brighter future for themselves and others."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.