ECHL Transactions - March 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday March 26, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Hakon Nilsen, D

Trois-Rivières:

William Provost, F

Utah:

Lincoln Erne, D

Wheeling:

Carter McPhail, G

Worcester:

Anthony Hora, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Dennis Busby, D (from Fort Wayne)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Brennan, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

add Reid Perepeluk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

delete Miko Matikka, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Ryan Siedem, D assigned by Hartford

delete Chase Spencer, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Staudacher, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Brett Miller, G added as emergency backup goalie 3/25

Florida:

add Hunter Sansbury, D activated from reserve

add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Mattias Sholl, G activated from reserve

delete Pierce Charleson, G loaned to Providence

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Owen Robinson, F signed contract

add Colin Bilek, F activated from reserve

add Nick Grima, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

add Dante Fantauzzi, D activated from reserve

delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F placed on reserve

delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Drake Pilon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Justin Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Tanner Andrew, F placed on reserve

delete Carson Musser, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Milo Roelens, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cole Kodsi, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Adam Pitters, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

Utah:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Evan Friesen, F activated from reserve

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

delete Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Carter McPhail, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Reid Irwin, D activated from reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Amthony Hora, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

