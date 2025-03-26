Connor Murphy Assigned to Rush, Joins Team in Tulsa

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Rush have received goaltender Connor Murphy from the Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy, 26, pitched a 40-save shutout for the Rush on March 15th against Iowa, securing a series sweep. He was called up by the Wranglers on March 20th, though he did not see game action.

The second-year goaltender has won three consecutive starts for the Rush and seven of his last nine. He leads Rapid City in goals-against average (2.98) and save percentage (.914) this season.

The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native signed a one-year, two-way National Hockey League contract with the Calgary Flames on March 6th. He has played 23 games with the Rush and four with the Wranglers this season.

Murphy joins the Rush in Tulsa for Rapid City's series against the Oilers, which begins on Thursday.

