Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center - March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (14-38-8-2, 38 points, .306 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (20-36-6-2, 48 points, .375 point %)

Date: March 26, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12626515-2025-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: March 28, 2025 - Allen @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three-game series and the seventh of nine regular season meetings between Utah and Allen. Utah is 3-2-1 vs Allen this season. The Grizzlies have played many close games as 14 of their last 25 games have been decided by one goal. Watch out for the second period as Utah is fourth in the league with 78 goals in the middle frame this season.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Grizzlies Recent Standouts

Griffin Ness scored his first goal in a Utah uniform on March 22nd at KC.

Briley Wood is tied for 7th among league rookies with 44 points (20g, 24a). Wood leads Utah in goals (20).

Derek Daschke is 5th among league defensemen with 49 points (15g, 34a). Daschke is 2nd among league defensemen with 15 goals. He leads Utah with 20 power play points (8g, 12a). Daschke is 2nd among league d-men in power play points and is 4th in power play points. Daschke is 3rd among league d-men with 164 shots on goal.

Keaton Mastrodonato has a point in 4 of his last 6 games.

Mick Messner has appeared in 142 consecutive regular season games. Messner leads Utah with 172 shots on goal.

Reed Lebster has had a solid rookie season with 18 goals and 21 assists

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has used 49 players this season. Evan Friesen is expected to be in the lineup and he will be the 50th player used for the Grizzlies. Utah is 6-0 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah has a second period goal in 17 of their last 20 games. Utah is tied for fourth in the league with 78 second period goals. Utah is 14-1-1-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 11-8 on Saturdays this season. Utah has the second fewest penalty minutes per game at 9.80. 14 of their last 25 games have been decided by one goal. Utah is 18-2-2 when scoring 4 or more goals.

Games Last Road Trip

March 12, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 5 - Cooper Jones and Keaton Mastrodonato each had a goal for Utah. The Grizzlies outshot the Thunder 41 to 32. Wichita was 1 for 5 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 4.

March 14, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 3 (Overtime) - Luke Manning and Keaton Mastrodonato each scored a power play goal. Peter Bates scored all 3 goals for Wichita. Utah outshot Wichita 45 to 28. All six of Utah's defensemen had 2 or more shots, led by 7 from Derek Daschke. Utah was 2 for 8 on the power play, Wichita was 1 for 2.

March 16, 2025 - Utah 3 Allen 1 - Matt Araujo, Luke Manning and Keaton Mastrodonato each scored a goal for Utah. Jake Barczewski saved 47 of 48 in the win. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, Allen was 0 for 3.

March 19, 2025 - Utah 1 Kansas City 2 - Derek Daschke scored Utah's lone goal. KC was led by Zack Trott, who had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 39 of 41 in the loss. KC outshot Utah 41 to 20. Reed Lebster had 1 assist and was a +1. Garrett Pyke was also a +1.

March 21, 2025 - Utah 2 Kansas City 4 - Reed Lebster and Briley Wood each scored a goal for Utah. Utah outshot KC 35 to 32. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play, KC was 1 for 3. Garrett Pyke led Utah with 6 shots. Jake Barczewski made several highlight saves as he stopped 28 of 31.

March 22, 2025 - Utah 1 Kansas City 4 - Griffin Ness scored his first goal in a Utah uniform 4:14 into the third period. Utah outshot KC 28 to 17.

Recent Transactions

March 16 - Grizzlies release defenseman Lincoln Erne.

March 25 - Grizzlies sign forward Evan Friesen. He will wear number 25 for Utah.

March 25 - Grizzlies release forward Reed Stark.

March 19 - Defenseman Josh Thrower was claimed off waivers from Kansas City. Thrower made his Grizzlies debut on March 21 at KC. Thrower is the 49th player to appear in a game for Utah this season.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign forward Reilly Connors.

March 10 - Grizzlies acquire forward Griffin Ness and defenseman Grant Gabriele from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Cole Gallant.

Grizzlies Sign forward Evan Friesen

The Utah Grizzlies have signed 20 year old forward Evan Friesen. Friesen played with the WHL's Wenatchee Wild for two seasons from 2023-2025. Friesen was the captain of the Wild during the 2024-25 season, where he led the team in goals (32), points (61) and was third with 29 assists. Friesen scored 57 goals and 56 assists with the Wild over a two-year period. In four WHL seasons he had 75 goals and 71 assists. Friesen had 10 goals and 5 assists in 37 playoff games in three separate seasons.

In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released forward Reed Stark, who appeared in 3 games with Utah.

Grizzlies Ironmen

There are 2 players who have appeared in all 64 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season: Mick Messner and Briley Wood. Cole Gallant played in each of Utah's first 58 games of the season before he was traded to Toledo for Griffin Ness, who coincidentally played in all of Toledo's first 59 games of the 2024-25 season. Ness is on pace to appear in 73 games this season if he plays in every game for Utah for the rest of the regular season.

Second Period Fireworks for Utah

Utah has scored a second period goal in 17 of their last 20 games as well as 41 of their last 50 games. The Grizzlies have 34 goals in the second period over their last 28 games. Utah is fourth in the league with 78 second period goals.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Reilly Connors, Dylan Fitze, Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Griffin Ness, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells.

Defenseman (10): Matt Araujo, Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Christian Hausinger, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, Luke LaMaster, Garrett Pyke, Josh Thrower.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 20-36-6-2

Home record: 10-16-4-1

Road record : 10-20-2-1

Win percentage : .375

Standings Points : 48

Last 10 : 2-7-1

Streak : 0-3

Goals per game : 3.03 (16th) Goals for : 194

Goals against per game : 4.03 (28th) Goals Against : 258

Shots per game : 31.42 (12th)

Shots against per game : 34.59 (26th)

Power Play : 40 for 216 - 18.5 % (20th)

Penalty Kill : 135 for 190 - 71.1 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 627. 9.80 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 6.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 7.

Record When Scoring First: 13-8-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 7-28-4.

Record in One Goal Games : 7-7-6-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 5-0-6-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Briley Wood (20)

Assists : Derek Daschke (34)

Points : Daschke (49)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+5)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (20)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (8)

Power Play Assists : Keaton Mastrodonato (13)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (172)

Shooting Percentage : Briley Wood (13.9 %) - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke (3)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (11)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.903)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.45)

