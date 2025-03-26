K-Wings Fall to Cyclones Wednesday

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-29-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dropped a midweek matchup to the Cincinnati Cyclones (25-29-10-0) Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 3-1.

Cincinnati scored first at the 7:22 mark of the first. The Cyclones notched two more goals in the middle frame, at the 2:58 and 19:57 marks.

Quinn Preston (12) scored with the extra attacker on for Kalamazoo at the 19:54 mark of the third. Zack Okabe (20) set up Josh Bloom (13) for the initial shot, and the rebound trailed past the right post before Preston pulled the puck back and flipped it in.

Jonathan Lemieux (12-18-4-0) was stout in defeat, making 33 saves on 36 shots faced. The K-Wings went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and outshot Cincinnati, 38-36.

The K-Wings host the South Carolina Stingrays (46-14-3-2) Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

It will be Stanley Cup Night, as the most coveted trophy in sports makes its way to Wings Event Center! K-Wings' Season Ticket Holders and VIPs will have access to the event starting at 4:45 p.m. General Admission patrons have access to the event starting at 6:00 p.m. Plus, it's a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs as you take in the action.

The PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws Game is coming up as Kalamazoo will battle the South Carolina Stingrays at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29 at Wings Event Center. The goal horns will be turned off and the barks are sure to be turned ALL the way up! Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings Dog Leash, the first intermission will feature the pup race, and stick around after the game for the PAW Patrol jersey auction.

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

