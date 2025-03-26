Thunder Sign Forward Lars Rødne

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Lars Christian Rødne to an amateur tryout contract.

Rødne, 24, just finished his final season at NCAA (D1) Niagara University where he totaled 59 points (29g, 30a) in 131 games with the Purple Eagles.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Norway native played in the North American Hockey league with the Bismarck Bobcats and recorded 37 points (20g, 17a) in 43 games.

The Thunder return home Wednesday, Friday and Saturday against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

