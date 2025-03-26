Thunder to Broadcast Friday's Game Live on MY4 TV

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Friday's home game against the Indy Fuel will be aired live throughout the Capital Region on MY4 TV Albany.

Adirondack will host the Indy Fuel on Friday at 7 p.m. to start Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

"We're thrilled to partner with MY4 as Adirondack Thunder hockey hits the television airwaves for the first time," said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. "We'll be able to showcase Stick it to Cancer Weekend and the atmosphere at home games to fans across the Capital Region on MY4."

WNYA (My4 Albany) and WNYT (NewsChannel 13) are both owned by Hubbard Broadcasting, with WNYT being the NBC affiliate and WNYA being a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"Local sports are a priority for MY4," said WNYT Vice President & General Manager Jon Hitchcock. "We're excited to televise Friday night's game for fans throughout the Capital Region and help kick off Stick it to Cancer Weekend."

Fans can find WNYA on channel 51 over-the-air and on channel 4 with most video subscription services. My4 hosts a variety of well-loved syndicated programming, local news and features the most local sports in the capital region.

The Thunder return home tonight, Friday and Saturday against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

