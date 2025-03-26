Wichita Closes Four Game Road Trip Tonight at Kansas City

March 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. with a visit to Independence to face Kansas City.

Tonight is the start of a three-game miniseries between the two teams. This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 92-76-26 against Kansas City and 43-42-16 on the road against the Mavericks.

The Thunder are coming off a 5-2 loss this past Sunday in Rapid City. Kansas City has won five in a row, knocking off Utah last Saturday night.

Wichita sits in third place in the Mountain Division with 77 points. Kansas City is in first place with 89 points. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Mavericks knocked off the Thunder in overtime on March 1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Cade Borchardt leads the Mavericks in the season-series with 10 points (6g, 4a) in seven games against the Thunder. He was recalled to Coachella Valley on March 10. Luke Loheit is second with eight points (2g, 6a) in seven games.

Michal Stinil leads the Thunder with 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games against the Mavericks. Jay Dickman is second with seven points (2g,5a) in seven games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil (71), Peter Bates (70) and Jay Dickman (69) are two, three and four in scoring...Stinil is third (47) and Bates is fourth (46) in assists...Dickman is fifth with 28 goals and tied for third with 11 power play goals...Wichita is fifth to last in penalty minutes per game (10.10)...Wichita is 24-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 17-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 24-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-7-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 13-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

MAVS NOTES - Cade Borchardt leads the league with 35 goals...Daniel Amesbury leads the ECHL with 11 majors...Marcus Crawford is tied for 10th in scoring by a defenseman (39) and minor penalties for a blueliner with 30...Jake McLaughlin leads all defenseman in plus/minus (+33)...Kansas City is outscoring opponents 100-83 at home and 123-80 on the road...Kansas City is 32-5-1-1 when scoring first...Kansas City is 27-0-0 when leading after one...Kansas City is 30-1-2 when leading after two...

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.