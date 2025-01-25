Perets Flawless in Bison Victory
January 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - Yaniv Perets turned aside all 29 shots as the Bloomington Bison shutout the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-0 on Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.
The first period saw no scoring with each team having an unsuccessful power play. Cincinnati outshot the Bison 10-5 in the frame.
At 11:45 of the second period, Maxim Barbashev opened the scoring with a rebound goal on a Carter Berger shot. Barbashev's second of the season was also assisted by Brett Budgell who extended his point streak to eight games. Just 2:45 later, Berger scored his fourth of the season on a wrist shot from the slot. Gavin Gould assisted to extend the Bison lead to 2-0. Bloomington closed the period outshooting the Cyclones 10-8.
The Bison established strong puck possession preventing any Cyclones comeback in a majority of the period. Cincinnati pulled goaltender Jon Gilles in the closing minutes for the extra attacker. Eddie Matsushima converted on the empty net to seal the 3-0 victory for the Bison. His 16th of the season was assisted by Gould and Chongmin Lee.
Perets improved his record to 6-3-1 in the performance. Jon Gillies suffered the loss with 23 saves moving his record to 3-5-1. The Cyclones outshot the Bison 29-26. Bloomington went 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Bison continue their nine-game road trip tomorrow at Wings Event Center against the Kalamazoo Wings. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.
