Rush Fall in Physical Contest vs. Savannha

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost 4-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night at The Monument.

Rapid City fell behind early on a goal 45 seconds into the game from Peter Tischke, his first of the season. For the second-straight game, the Rush would not be able to find the lead.

Savannah struck again with Logan Drevitch scored on a left-wing drive to make the game 2-0.

In the second period, the Ghost Pirates against hit paydirt on a Sebastian Vidmar goal, set up off a rebound from Brent Pederson's initial shot. For the second-consecutive game, Savannah leaped out of the gate with three unanswered goals.

The game turned more physical after Tyson Helgesen stood up for Maurizio Colella after he sustained a two-hand shove at the net-front. The fight was Helgesen's sixth of the season, the most of any Rush player.

After Helgesen's scrap, the third period started with Alex Aleardi and Matthew Boudens squaring off in a captain-vs-captain fight, just 11 seconds into the period. The tilt injected some zest into a Rush lineup who would break the Savannah shutout.

Brett Gravelle put Rapid City on the board in the early third period, and Blake Bennett would tally his 23rd goal of the season with 9:07 to go to set up a dramatic finish.

However, a late Rush penalty cost Rapid City a goal as Savannah's Tanner Vescio potted a powerplay marker to end the Rush comeback.

Michael Bullion made 33 saves in net for the Ghost Pirates and was awarded the game's third star.

The Rush have now lost their last nine home games, and look to avoid tying the ECHL-franchise record for most consecutive home losses tomorrow night.

Savannah remains in Rapid City to finish the first-ever series between the two teams at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night at The Monument.

