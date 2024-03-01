ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 1, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Daniel Cadigan, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Liam Finlay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Cincinnati:
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford
Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Florida:
Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Boucher, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Ethan Keppen, F returned from loan to Hartford
Add Brogan O'Brien, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Delete Jaxon Camp, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve
Delete Martin Has, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Indy:
Add Sam Ruffin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve
Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Nolan Dillingham, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Daniel Cadigan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Lucas Bombardier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Denver Johnson, G added as EBUG
Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Sean Ross, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D loaned to Texas
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jacob Paquette, D activated from reserve
Delete Markuss Komuls, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Reggie Millette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Troy Williams, D activated from reserve
Add Evan Vierling, F activated from reserve
Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Kevin Resop, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michal Stinil, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Return After Two-Week Break - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop - Wichita Thunder
- DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Register for Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skates in March-April - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.