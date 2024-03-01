ECHL Transactions - March 1

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 1, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Daniel Cadigan, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Liam Finlay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Solag Bakich, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Cincinnati:

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Hartford

Add Talyn Boyko, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Florida:

Add Riese Zmolek, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Boucher, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Ethan Keppen, F returned from loan to Hartford

Add Brogan O'Brien, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Delete Jaxon Camp, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Gorniak, F placed on reserve

Delete Martin Has, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Indy:

Add Sam Ruffin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve

Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Nolan Dillingham, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Tate Singleton, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Daniel Cadigan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Lucas Bombardier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Leonard, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Denver Johnson, G added as EBUG

Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Sean Ross, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D loaned to Texas

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jacob Paquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Markuss Komuls, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Reggie Millette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Michael McChesney, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Troy Williams, D activated from reserve

Add Evan Vierling, F activated from reserve

Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Kevin Resop, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michal Stinil, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on reserve

