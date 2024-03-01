Cyclones Get Past The Nailers

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Nailers 2-1 in a Central Division battle inside the Heritage Bank Center Friday night. Cincinnati improves to 2-4-0-0 against Wheeling in the regular season series.

* At the end of the 1st period and early stages of the 2nd, Cincinnati was forced to kill off a five-minute major penalty assessed to Sean Allen for elbowing. Talyn Boyko, who finished with 26 saves, stepped up big to keep Wheeling off the board.

* Zack Andrusiak blasted in a one-timer from the dot off a Patrick Polino feed to open the scoring 7:32 into the 2nd. The Nailers responded shortly after another powerplay they were given. Jarrett Lee batted in a rebound that dribbled into the Cincinnati net.

* In the final period, the Cyclones spent almost a full two minutes on the powerplay in the offensive zone before Zach Berzolla grabbed the puck out of the corner. The defenseman stickhandled to the circle and picked a corner past Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier to go up 2-1. Cincinnati survived with the Wheeling net empty to pick up an important two points.

Up next, Cincinnati continues the homestand and hosts Indy on Saturday March 2nd at 4:00pm ET. It's the Cyclones 'Squish Mascot Giveaway' for the first 3,000 fans who enter the Heritage Bank Center.

