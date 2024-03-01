Cyclones Get Past The Nailers
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Nailers 2-1 in a Central Division battle inside the Heritage Bank Center Friday night. Cincinnati improves to 2-4-0-0 against Wheeling in the regular season series.
* At the end of the 1st period and early stages of the 2nd, Cincinnati was forced to kill off a five-minute major penalty assessed to Sean Allen for elbowing. Talyn Boyko, who finished with 26 saves, stepped up big to keep Wheeling off the board.
* Zack Andrusiak blasted in a one-timer from the dot off a Patrick Polino feed to open the scoring 7:32 into the 2nd. The Nailers responded shortly after another powerplay they were given. Jarrett Lee batted in a rebound that dribbled into the Cincinnati net.
* In the final period, the Cyclones spent almost a full two minutes on the powerplay in the offensive zone before Zach Berzolla grabbed the puck out of the corner. The defenseman stickhandled to the circle and picked a corner past Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier to go up 2-1. Cincinnati survived with the Wheeling net empty to pick up an important two points.
Up next, Cincinnati continues the homestand and hosts Indy on Saturday March 2nd at 4:00pm ET. It's the Cyclones 'Squish Mascot Giveaway' for the first 3,000 fans who enter the Heritage Bank Center.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
