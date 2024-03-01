Americans Return After Two-Week Break

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams (left) vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the first of three games this weekend. Game time is 7:10 PM CST. Following tonight's contest, the Americans will travel to Wichita for the first of a home-and-home series against the Thunder.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/3/24 vs. Wichita, 2:10 PM CST

Television: CW 33

Finlay set to return: Americans forward Liam Finlay is set to make his return to the lineup tonight when the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers. It will be his first game since October 29th against Atlanta. Finlay has three points in four games this season (2 goals and 1 assist).

Extended Break: The Americans return to action tonight after a 13-day break. The longest stretch in between games in franchise history. The Americans dropped a 3-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on February 17th. Gavin Gould had the lone goal for Allen, his seventh goal of the season. Nearly half of his goals this year have come shorthanded. He leads the Americans with three shorthanded goals this season. The Americans have scored shorthanded seven times this season which is tied for third overall in the league.

Familiar Foe: The Americans will face-off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight for the sixth time in their last seven games. Allen is 3-2-0 over that stretch.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 6-4-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Americans lost to the Oilers 3-1 on Saturday February 17th their last game before their two-week break.

MacArthur returns from AHL stint: Forward Bennett MacArthur has been reassigned to the Americans from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. McArthur has played two games with the Crunch this season and has no points. In 21 games this year with the Americans this season he has 17 points (6 goals and 11 assists).

Costantini Hot Streak: Americans rookie netminder Marco Costantini has won his last four starts. Over that stretch, he has a 0.930 save percentage. His overall record is 5-2-1-1.

Top 10 Power Play: The Americans are 0-for-5 with the man advantage over their last two games. Their power play is still top-10 overall at 21.4 % (39 for 182).

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 10-13-0-0

Away: 12-12-2-1

Overall: 22-25-2-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+11) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 15-12-4-0

Away: 9-11-1-1

Overall: 24-23-5-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (21) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (26) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (44) Eddie Matsushima

+/-: (+16) Eddie Matsushima

PIM's (60) Mike McKee

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.