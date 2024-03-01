South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jonny Evans of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.
Evans scored nine goals, added 10 assists and was a +10 in 13 games during the month.
The 26-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 13 games, including four multi-point games. He recorded his first career hat trick, and added an assist, on Feb. 16 at Greenville, and notched three points in three other games, all coming in a three-game span from Feb. 4-9.
A native of Delta, British Columbia, Evans has 36 points (14g-22a) in 41 games with the Stingrays this season and has totaled 79 points (30g-49a) in 93 career games with the team.
Prior to turning pro, Evans posted 79 points (37g-42a) in 106 career games at the University of Connecticut.
