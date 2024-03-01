DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024

There are 18 games left in the ECHL season, with playoff races continuing to heat up and so much work left to be done. As the battle rages in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League", current and former Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue to cash-in on their next-level opportunities in the AHL and NHL. Here's a check-in on the February that was in the DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report:

CAM TALBOT (G - LOS ANGELES KINGS, NHL)

Talbot finished out February in strong form, winning three of his last four starts from February 18th to February 29th. Splitting time with David Rittich between the pipes for the Kings, Talbot has a 17-14-5 record in 37 games (35 starts), with a 2.50 GAA and .914 SV%. As of March 1st, the Kings are in fourth in the NHL's Pacific Division, two points behind Edmonton for the last playoff spot. Despite this, Los Angeles holds serve on the top Wild Card spot, currently deadlocked with the Central Division's Nashville Predators. The Kings have 23 games left in the regular season.

#15 NIKITA PAVLYCHEV (F - ONTARIO REIGN, AHL)

Pavlychev is in the midst of his third AHL call-up to Ontario this season, receiving the opportunity back on February 20th. In his return to the Inland Empire, Pavlychev has factored in four games with the Reign, ending the month with a goal and an assist on February 27th in a 8-2 blasting of the San Jose Barracuda. In 11 contests with Ontario this season, the third-year pro has a goal and three points, along with a +2 rating.

#19 COLTON YOUNG (F - ONTARIO REIGN, AHL)

Since we last checked in on Colton Young, the rookie forward remains on his PTO with the Ontario Reign and hasn't returned to the Swamp Rabbits since. He's appeared in four additional contests, bringing his total to nine on the campaign. Exactly two weeks after securing his first career AHL goal, Young provided his first AHL helper with an assist on the Reign's first goal in an 8-1 thrashing of the Tucson Roadrunners on February 16th. Young now has two points with the Reign and last played with the Swamp Rabbits on January 21st against Jacksonville, earning the first AHL PTO of his career five days later.

OTHER SWAMP RABBITS ALUMNI IN ACTION

ONTARIO REIGN (AHL)

#5 TYLER INAMOTO (D): 5gp, 2 assists

#14 WYATTE WYLIE (D): 31gp, 2g-7ast-9pts, +1

CALGARY WRANGLERS (AHL)

SAM JARDINE (D): 14gp, 3 assists, +6

The Swamp Rabbits now head back on the road for the next four games, beginning this Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for the first of a two-game set is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Gas South Arena on March 2nd.

