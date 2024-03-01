Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have brought in a forward from the University of New England, signing Garrett Devine ahead of their weekend series in Norfolk. Devine played the last two seasons for the Nor'Easters.

A native of Windsor, CO, Devine began his collegiate career at Division I Providence College in 2019, a program where his father Mike was a captain in the early 1990s. Garrett spent three seasons at Providence before transferring to UNE for the 2022-23 season. He found more playing time for the Nor'Easters, appearing in 30 games in his first season there, scoring 11 goals and adding seven assists. He skated in 27 more this past season, posting eight goals and seven assists. UNE saw its season come to an end this past Saturday with a 3-2 loss to Endicott College in the Semifinals of the Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs.

Prior to college, Devine played one season for the South Shore Kings (National Collegiate Development Conference) and one season for the Cushing Academy Prep program in Boston. At UNE, Devine was a teammate of Mariners defenseman Alex Sheehy.

The Mariners are in Norfolk this weekend, visiting the Admirals on Friday and Saturday night. They return home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester, the first of eight home games in the month.

