K-Wings Blank Growlers 4-0

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-20-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, pounced early, scored often and stood tall late to defeat the Newfoundland Growlers (24-22-7-2) at Mary Brown's Centre Friday, 4-0.

Rookie defenseman Derek Daschke recorded his first-career hat trick with the final three goals in the contest.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (14-6-0-0) was a perfect 17-for-17 and picked up his third shutout of the season. The Kalamazoo native also extended his career-best win streak to eight games with the victory.

Jordan Seyfert (2) opened the scoring at the 49-second mark of the first period by slamming home a juicy rebound from the right circle. Erik Bradford (38) generated the rebound with a powerful shot from the left point while Collin Saccoman (5) altered the puck on its way to the goal.

Daschke (12) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at 6:44 with the tap-in off a beautiful Luke Morgan (8) crossing pass from the left side. Seyfert (8) also picked up an assist with a give-n-go pass to Morgan, who went end-to-end to generate the scoring chance.

Daschke (13) made it 3-0 at the 14:17 mark of the third with a tap-in as the puck bounced in the crease. Jack Olmstead (1) took the initial shot from the right side and notched his first professional point with the assist.

Daschke (14) secured the hatty with an empty netter at 17:13, and Kalamazoo is now 18-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals this season.

The K-Wings finished scoreless on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 26-17.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 5:30 p.m. EST against Newfoundland at Mary Brown's Centre.

--

The K-Wings return to Wings Event Center for 'Dumb & Dumber' Night on Friday, March 8! Just when we thought we couldn't have done anything stupider, we've gone out and totally redeemed ourselves with Dumb & Dumber Night at Wings Event Center. Join us, as we pay honor to the hit 90s movie, and enjoy $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas & hot dogs) at the game. And get your paddle arm warmed up because there'll be a Specialty Jersey auction postgame!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.