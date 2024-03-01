Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Derek Daschke had a hat-trick for the Wings to lead the way while Hunter Vorva stopped all 17 shots he faced in the Kalamazoo net.
Newfoundland get a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. KAL - H. Vorva
2. KAL - D. Daschke
3. KAL - J. Seyfert
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Royals Explode In 6-1 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Blank Growlers 4-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Return After Two-Week Break - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop - Wichita Thunder
- DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Register for Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skates in March-April - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings
- Series Preview: March 1-3 vs. Kalamazoo
- Recap: Growlers Outlast Lions 4-3
- Growlers Shut Out 4-0 By Lions
- Series Preview: February 23 & 24 vs. Trois-Rivières