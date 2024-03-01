NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release


The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Derek Daschke had a hat-trick for the Wings to lead the way while Hunter Vorva stopped all 17 shots he faced in the Kalamazoo net.

Newfoundland get a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. KAL - H. Vorva

2. KAL - D. Daschke

3. KAL - J. Seyfert

Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central