Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers were blanked 4-0 by the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Derek Daschke had a hat-trick for the Wings to lead the way while Hunter Vorva stopped all 17 shots he faced in the Kalamazoo net.

Newfoundland get a chance at redemption tomorrow night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. KAL - H. Vorva

2. KAL - D. Daschke

3. KAL - J. Seyfert

