Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In partnership with the Kansas Speedway, the Kansas City Mavericks are hosting Racing Night tonight at 7:30 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Wichita Thunder.

The Mavericks will wear specialty NASCAR-themed jerseys (photos attached) on the ice that will be auctioned off postgame.

The Mavericks currently sit at 39-10-2-1 (81 points), seven points clear of the ECHL's second-best team. Kansas City is currently on pace for its best season in their 15-year franchise history with numerous individual statistical records already accomplished.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder, Racing Night

WHEN: Tonight at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

The Mavericks are amid one of their best seasons in franchise history. Attendance continues to grow week-by-week at Cable Dahmer Arena for Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events. Single-game tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

