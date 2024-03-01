Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forwards Sean Ross and Ethan Strang to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.
Both forwards have spent the 2023-24 season playing Canadian college hockey and will begin their professional hockey careers with the Stingrays.
Strang, 23, has averaged nearly a point per game with the Grant MacEwan University Griffins. He has 28 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 27 games this season. In his two-year college career, Strang recorded 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 52 career games with the Griffins. Before his college career, Strang spent four seasons with the Grand Prairie Storm in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, and he tallied 110 points (63 goals, 47 assists) in 177 career AJHL games.
"Ethan is a guy who has scored at every level," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He always puts himself in good positions and can shoot the puck well. We think he is a player who can go off in this league."
Ross, 25, has spent the last three seasons with the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks and served as team captain for the past two years. He has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 23 games for Ontario Tech this season.
"Sean is a player who does things the right way every single day," said Kotyk. "He brings energy, he's physical, can kill penalties, and is great on the forecheck. He will fit in well with our culture here in South Carolina."
The Stingrays are in action tonight against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.
