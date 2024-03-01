Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (24-28-1, 49 points, .462 Win %) @ Idaho Steelheads (36-14-2-1, 75 points, .708 Win %)Date: March 1, 2024 Venue:Idaho Central Arena

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV:FloHockey

Audio/Radio:Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Friday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. Utah is 1-6 vs Idaho this season. The Grizz are 10-6-1 in their last 17 games. Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies in goals (24) and shots on goal (199). Brett Stapley had 7 goals in 12 games in February. Cutler and Stapley each tied for the team lead in plus/minus in February at +5. Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among all league rookie defenseman with 35 points (8 goals, 27 assists). Mick Messner has 2 goals and 5 assists in his last 7 games. Dylan Fitze has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games. Utahhas outscored opponents 25 to 17 in the third periods over their last 17 games. The Grizz are 17-3-1 when scoringfirst this season. The Steelheads are 9-1-1 over their last 11 games. Idaho is in second place in the Mountain Division with 75 standings points and a .708 Winning percentage.

Games This Road Trip

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Utah 7 Kansas City 4 - Dylan Fitze scored 3 goals. Aaron Aragon, Cole Gallant and Josh Wesley each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Kyle Mayhew had 2 assists. Adam Berg had 1 goal. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. The Mavericks were led by Jacob Hayhurst, who had 2 goals and 1 assist. Max Andreev had 1 goal and 2 assists.

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - Utah 5 Kansas City 7 - Alex Beaucage, Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Mick Messner and Josh Wesley all scored a goal for Utah. KC outshot Utah 38 to 28. Mavericks went 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 2. Jeremy McKenna led KC with 3 goals and 1 assist.

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Utah 0 Kansas City 3 - Cale Morris got a 27 save shutout for KC. Mavericks got goals from Jack McLaughlin, Cole Coskey and Nolan Walker. Both teams had 27 shots on goal. Wednesday,February 28, 2024 - Utah 1 Idaho 3 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal. Kyle Mayhew and Brett Stapleyeach had 1 assist for Utah. Will Cranley stopped 31 of 33 for Utah. Idaho goaltender Jake Kielly saved 30 of 31.Francesco Arcuri had 2 goals for Idaho. Will Merchant got the GWG 16:16 into the third period. Idaho outshotUtah 34 to 31.

Friday - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.Idaho Central Arena.

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena.

All Times Mountain.

Games Next Homestand

Friday, March 8, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Military Night.

Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Norfolk at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

February Month in Review

Utah went 6-5-1 in 12 games in the month of February. It's the second straight winning month for Utah to begin the 2024 calendar year. 10 players appeared in all 12 games in the month. Brett Stapley led Utah with 13 points in the month (7 goals, 6 assists). Stapley and Brandon Cutler were each a team leading +5 for the month. Stapley and Cutler each were tied for the team lead with 7 assists. Cutler led Utah with 48 shots in 12 games. Will Cranley had a1-2-1 record in February with a .926 save percentage and a 2.65 goals against average.

Players Who Appeared in all 12 Games in February

Brett Stapley, Brandon Cutler, Kyle Mayhew, Mick Messner, Tyler Penner, Dylan Fitze, Nathan Burke, Quinn Wichers, Aaron Aragon, Jacob Semik.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Brandon Cutler is 3rd in the league in shots on goal (199). Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 35 points (8 goals, 27 assists). Mick Messner is tied among all league rookies with 3 shorthanded goals. Josh Wesley, currently with Coloardo in the AHL, leads all league defenseman with 14 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 143 shots on goal.

What a Turnaround for the Grizzlies

At the Christmas break the Grizzlies had a record of 8-17 and were in last place in the Mountain Division. Since Christmas Utah is 16-11-1 over a 28-game stretch and they are in fourth place in the division. Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 15 goals since Christmas. Brett Stapley has 13 goals and leads Utah with 29 points since Christmas. Kyle Mayhew leads Utah with 19 assists after the Christmas break.

Outstanding Home Crowds at Maverik Center

On February 17th a crowd of 8291 saw Utah win 2-1. A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies Defeated

Rapid City 4-2 on January 27. Utah has averaged 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. For the seasonUtah is averaging 5,823 fans per game.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#6 Max Neill has appeared in 9 games with Utah and has 1 assist.

#7 Brett Stapley has 7 goals in his last 12 games. He has a point in 21 of his last 28 games. Stapley leads Utah inassists (31) and points (47). Stapley leads Utah with 11 multiple point games. He was a +5 in 12 games in February.

#10 Mick Messner has 3 goals and 11 assists in his last 16 games. Messner had 4 assists in Utah's 4-2 win overWheeling on Feb. 16. Messher had 1 goal and 5 assists in a three-game series vs Wheeling on Feb. 16-17, 19.

#12 Quinn Wichers had 5 assists in February.

#13 Dylan Fitze scored 3 goals on February 23rd at Kansas City. Fitze became the first Grizzlies skater to earn a hattrick this season.

#14 Adam Berg has 16 points (6g, 9a) in his last 22 games.

#15 Aaron Aragon has 2 separate two goal games (January 19 at KC, January 26 vs Rapid City).

#17 Jacob Semik had 3 assists in both January and February.

#20 Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 14 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 143 shotson goal. He leads all league defensemen with 6 power play goals. He had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick vs Rapid City onJanuary 27. Wesley has a point in 8 of his last 10 games and a goal in 6 of his last 10. The captain has a point in 15of his last 20 games (10 goals, 8 assists). Wesley was recalled to Colorado (AHL) on February 26.

#21 Tyler Penner has appeared in 197 straight regular season games, 221 straight including the playoffs for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season. Penner has been a part of 101 regular season wins for Utah, and 11 playoff victories. Penner has 33 goals and 39 assists in his Grizzlies career.

#23 Cody Corbett has appeared in 190 ECHL games and 95 AHL contests in his pro career.

#24 Nathan Burke is 2nd on the Grizzlies with 16 goals. Burke has a goal in 6 of his last 15 games. Burke scoredthe game winning goal 6:17 into overtime on Feb. 10 at Idaho.

#25 Cole Gallant is 3rd on the team with 26 assists. Gallant scored the game winner 6:50 into the third period onFebruary 16 vs Wheeling. Gallant is 2nd on the team with 10 multiple point games.

#26 Alex Beaucage has 52 shots on goal in 11 games with Utah. He has 3 goals and 4 assists in 11 games.

#27 Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 35 points (8g, 27a). Mayhew had 4 assists andwas a +4 on February 10 at Idaho. Mayhew has 2 goals and 19 assists since December 28, 2023.

#29 Brandon Cutler leads Utah in goals (24), PIM (65), Shots on Goal (199) and is tied for the club lead in GameWinning Goals (4). Cutler had 7 goals in both January and February. He has a point in 8 of his last 11 games and12 of his last 17 games. Cutler led Utah with 7 goals in the month of January. He has 12 goals in his last 19games. Cutler leads Utah with 2 overtime game winning goals. He won the game 20 seconds into overtime onJanuary 20 at Kansas City. He also got the OT GWG on a one-timer from the right circle on Utah's lone power play at Tulsa on February 3rd.

#30 Will Cranley had a 1-2-1 record in February with a .926 save percentage and a 2.65 goals against average.

#40 Robbie Stucker has 4 assists in 9 games for Utah. He was acquired in a trade from Iowa on Feb. 8, 2024.

#73 Keoni Texeira has 2 assists in his last 7 games.

#74 Dante Giannuzzi leads Utah with 11 wins this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Ryan Kinasewich won his 100th game as Utah's head coach on Feb. 17. Utah was 8-17 prior to Christmas and theyare 16-10-1 since the Christmas Break. Utah has won 8 of their last 10 home games. Utah is 16 -8 at home thisseason, outscoring opponents 80 to 65. Utah is averaging 7,159 fans per game over their last 12 home games. Utahhas had 6 home games with over 7,600 fans. Utah is 4-1 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 17-3-1 when

scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 14-2 when leading after 1 periodand 14-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 9-0 at home when leading after 1 period. Utah has outscoredopponents 25 to 17 in the third periods over their last 17 games. The Grizz are 8-9-1 in their last 18 road games after beginning the season 0-11 away from Maverik Center.

Recent Transactions: Texeira Returns to Club

February 28 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

February 26 - Goaltender Arvid Holm and Defenseman Josh Wesley were each recalled to Colorado (AHL). February 23 - Defenseman Keoni Texeira released from loan with San Jose (AHL), returns to Grizz. February 19 - Defenseman Josh Wesley reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

Tyler Penner the Ironman

Forward Tyler Penner has been an ironman for the Grizzlies as he has appeared in every game for the club since the start of the 2021-22 season. He has played in 197 straight regular season games and 221 if you include the 24 playoff games he has appeared in over the past 2 seasons. Penner has 33 goals and 39 assists in his Grizzlies career.

3 Have played in every Game

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 53 games for the Grizzlies this season. They include forwards Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner and Tyler Penner.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 24-28-1

Home record: 16-8

Road record: 8-20-1

Win percentage: .462

Streak: Lost 3

Standings Points: 49

Last 10: 5-5

Goals per game: 3.09 (18th) Goals for: 164

Goals against per game: 3.55 (22nd) Goals Against: 188

Shots per game: 31.02 (Tied 16th)

Shots against per game: 34.28 (23rd)

Power Play: 28 for 166 - 17.1 % (24th)

Penalty Kill: 120 for 165 - 72.7 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 558. 10.53 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 17-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-25.

Record in One Goal Games: 9-7-1.

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (24)

Assists: Brett Stapley (31)

Points: Stapley (47)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (65)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew (13)

Power Play Goals: Brandon Cutler/Josh Wesley (6)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (11)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (199) - 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Aaron Aragon (15.3 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler/Stapley (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (11)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Garrett Metcalf (1)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.