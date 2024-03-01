Costantini Blanks Tulsa 1-0

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), shutout the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 on Friday night at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of 5,385 in Allen.

The game was scoreless through the first period. The Americans broke that scoreless tie in the second frame as Liam Finlay scored his first goal since October. Finlay missed the last 46 games due to an illness. His wrist shot beat Oilers netminder Julian Junca just 2:06 into the second period to give Allen a 1-0 lead. That would be the only goal the Americans would need in a 1-0 victory over the Oilers on Friday night.

"We outplayed them most of the night," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We were solid in all phases of the game. Congrats to Marco (Costantini) on his shutout, and Liam (Finlay) on his big return."

Goaltender Marco Costantini earned first-star honors with 33 saves on the way to his first ECHL shutout. It was also the first shutout of the season for the Americans.

"My teammates played great in front of me," said Costantini. "They blocked shots and cleared the front of the net all night long making it easier to get the job done. We can celebrate this one for a couple hours, then it's time to focus on Wichita."

Tulsa outshot the Americans 33-29 for the night. Neither team could convert on the power play, going a combined 0-for-6. Liam Finlay, Colby McAuley, Bennett MacArthur, and Ryan Gagnon led the Americans with three shots each.

The Americans return to action Saturday night in Wichita. Allen is back home on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 PM against the Wichita Thunder. Visit theAmericans website for seats. Call 972-912-1000 for more information.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Marco Costantini - Allen Americans

2. Liam Finlay - Allen Americans

3. Julian Junca - Tulsa Oilers

