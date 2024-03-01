Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed forward Lucas Bombardier to a standard player contract.
Bombardier, 29, is scheduled to make his Admirals debut tonight against the Maine Mariners.
The Boston, MA native most recently played in Poland during the 2020-21 season. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL, where he was coached by current Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. With the Ice Bears, Bombardier was team captain for two of those seasons.
In 2019-20, he suited up in 56 games with Knoxville totaling 39 points (18g, 21a). Those 39 points ranked second on the team to Scott Cuthrell (43)
The Admirals rebrand as the Chesapeake Admirals tonight for the City Series, presented by Langley Federal Credit Union and WAVY TV-10. Doors open at 6:05 PM and the first 500 fans will receive a free Admirals koozie, courtesy of Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
