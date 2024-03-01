Oilers Shut Out By Americans In Goaltender Duel
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 1-0 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
Neither team scored in the opening frame, with Allen recording 11 shots to Tulsa's nine.
Liam Finlay scored the lone goal of the game in his first outing in the season series 2:06 into the second frame on a breakaway.
Tulsa outshot the Americans 13-7 in the final frame, but Marco Costantini stood tall, securing the 1-0 win for his club.
The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow, March 2 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024
- Mavericks Pick up Win No. 40 for the Third Time in Team History - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Extends Point Streak to Six with Shootout Loss at KC - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Shut Out By Americans In Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Get Past The Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Defeat Mariners; Extend Winning Streak to Four Games - Norfolk Admirals
- DeRidder Huge Late, Heartlanders Best Indy in Shootout, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Squeeze Out Win With Third Period Goal - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Fish Score a Pair as Walleye Double Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Drop First Game of the Weekend to the Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Royals Explode In 6-1 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Blank Growlers 4-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Return After Two-Week Break - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop - Wichita Thunder
- DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Register for Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skates in March-April - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Shut Out By Americans In Goaltender Duel
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans
- Mavericks Take Advantage Of Major Penalty To Come Back Against Oilers
- Game Preview: February 28 vs Kansas City Mavericks
- Tulsa Ice Centers Announce Grand Opening of WeStreet Ice Center