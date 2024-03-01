Oilers Shut Out By Americans In Goaltender Duel

March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 1-0 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.

Neither team scored in the opening frame, with Allen recording 11 shots to Tulsa's nine.

Liam Finlay scored the lone goal of the game in his first outing in the season series 2:06 into the second frame on a breakaway.

Tulsa outshot the Americans 13-7 in the final frame, but Marco Costantini stood tall, securing the 1-0 win for his club.

The Oilers look to bounce back tomorrow, March 2 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

