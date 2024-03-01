Stingrays Drop First Game of the Weekend to the Everblades
March 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
Florida Everblades' Mark Senden versus South Carolina Stingrays' Kameron Kielly
(South Carolina Stingrays)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays were defeated by the Florida Everblades 5-1 on Friday night. Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves on 25 shots in the loss, and Nick Leivermann scored the lone goal for the Stingrays.
The Everblades scored the first goal of the evening just 1:48 into the game. Logan Lambdin sent a backhand centering pass from the right-wing corner that went off the skate of Benton Maass and into the net.
Leivermann tied the game with his tenth goal of the season 12:12 into the opening frame. Leivermann beat Florida netminder Cam Johnson with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
The Everblades took a 2-1 lead 4:43 into the second period on a goal by Riese Zmolek. Zmolek collected the puck on the left wing side and deeked around Gibson for his fourth goal of the season.
Florida took control with a three-goal third period to make it a 5-1 final. Mark Senden and Joe Pendenza each scored tip-in goals to make it a 4-1 Florida lead.
Florida extended their lead to 5-1 when Senden tallied his second goal of the game with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 opportunity.
The Stingrays face the Everblades again tomorrow night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Mark Senden versus South Carolina Stingrays' Kameron Kielly
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2024
- Mavericks Pick up Win No. 40 for the Third Time in Team History - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thunder Extends Point Streak to Six with Shootout Loss at KC - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Shut Out By Americans In Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Get Past The Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Defeat Mariners; Extend Winning Streak to Four Games - Norfolk Admirals
- DeRidder Huge Late, Heartlanders Best Indy in Shootout, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Squeeze Out Win With Third Period Goal - Wheeling Nailers
- Three Fish Score a Pair as Walleye Double Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Drop First Game of the Weekend to the Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Second Period Dooms Mariners in Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Royals Explode In 6-1 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Blank Growlers 4-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Growlers Downed 4-0 by Wings - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Jonny Evans Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Sign UNE Alum Garrett Devine - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina's Evans Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Americans Return After Two-Week Break - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Sean Ross and Ethan Strang - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: March 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop - Wichita Thunder
- DRÄXLMAIER "We Create Character" Alumni Report - February 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals Sign Forward Lucas Bombardier - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: March 1 at Allen Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Weekend in Independence vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Indy's Maksimovich Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Mavericks Hosting Racing Night in Partnership with the Kansas Speedway Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Register for Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skates in March-April - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals Welcome Lonnie Walker IV, Change to Red Knights for Friday Face-Off with Thunder - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.