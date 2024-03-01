Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night to kick off International Women's Month and after a comeback and thrilling overtime period, ultimately fell 4-3 in the shootout to the Heartlanders.

1ST PERIOD

At 5:55, the Fuel went to the power play after Ty Enns was called for roughing. Iowa was able to kill off the penalty and struck first at 9:50 with a goal by Casey Dornbach.

Less than a minute later, Indy's Colin Bilek fired back and scored to tie the game 1-1. Sam Ruffin and Kyle Maksimovich both claimed assists on that goal.

At 11:51, Bryan Lemos and Iowa's Justin Wells sat for interference and hooking respectively but both of those penalties were killed off.

With less than three minutes to go in the first frame, Iowa scored to go up 2-1 with a goal by Ben Brinkman.

Less than thirty seconds later, Santino Centorame took a tripping penalty, giving the Heartlanders a power play opportunity, however the penalty was killed off.

2ND PERIOD

The beginning of the period went by quickly until 9:00 when Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in a loose puck to tie the game 2-2. Victor Hadfield had the lone assist on that goal.

At 16:03, Jake Durflinger took the period's only penalty for slashing. Upon exiting the box, he scored to put the Heartlanders up 3-2.

By the end of the second period, the shots were tied at 24-24.

3RD PERIOD

At 7:11, Darby Llewellyn dropped the gloves with Iowa's Enns and both were given five minutes for fighting.

Chris Cameron tied the game 3-3 with an unassisted breakaway shot at 10:58. After some more chippiness between both teams and a few good chances on both sides, time expired on the period and the game headed to overtime.

OVERTIME

Both teams had great chances during the first six minutes of the overtime period but at 6:08, Brinkman took a slashing penalty, forcing about a minute of 4-on-3 play for the Fuel.

Despite some good chances in front, time expired and the game went to a shootout.

After three rounds, both Fuel shooters did not score but Dornbach and Louis Boudon scored for Iowa to win, 4-3.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for Faith & Family / USAC Racing and All You Can Eat Night against the Tulsa Oilers.

